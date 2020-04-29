Tracking down birds can be fun activity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There was a small bird with beautiful red feathers on its head hopping around a neighbor's rain gutter the other evening.

Curious what kind of bird it was, I turned to a book called "Peterson Field Guides to Western Birds" and thumbed through the pages trying to find a match based on the book's drawings. That's not always easy as there are 850 different species of birds just in the United States.

One clue was that the small bird I saw had a rounded beak, like those used by species that eat seeds rather than bugs.

This journey of discovery shows some of the many sources available for people interested in birds. There are even phone apps now that let you snap a photo of the bird to help identify it. One is called Bird ID.