Trail grants awarded to local, regional groups

The local and regional programs receiving funding include: Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, $31,247 for support trail stewards to lead volunteers and enhance Forest Service trail crew capacity in the wilderness; $19,000 to Beartooth Recreational Trails Association for grooming of the West Fork Road and Nordic Center outside Red Lodge; $44,335 to the city of Billings for the Billings Bench Water Association for the Canal Connection recreation trail; $50,000 to Lake Elmo State Park for shoreline trail improvement; $12,450 to Yellowstone National Park for the Sportsman Lake trail restoration; $51,694 to the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Beartooth Ranger District for trail maintenance, $59,415 to the Bozeman Ranger District for summer and winter trail maintenance, $47,010 to the Gardiner Ranger District for a winter recreation program and summer trail work, $28,272 to the Hebgen District for winter and summer trail maintenance, and $38,970 to the Yellowstone District for 178 miles of trail maintenance; $45,000 to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center for its forecasting work; $55,000 to the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce for grooming snowmobile trails; and $42,600 to the West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation for grooming the Rendezvous Ski Trails.