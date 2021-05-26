 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trail grants awarded to local, regional groups

Trail grants awarded to local, regional groups

Trail work

Projects like installing boardwalks over wet areas is just one example of the tasks volunteers with the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation perform.

 BRETT FRENCH/Gazette Staff

Several local trail programs were among the 42 organizations receiving grants in the recent round of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks federal Recreational Trails Program.

Program awards totaled about $1.56 million in federal funds. RTP grant funds are allocated to the highest-scoring projects based on their relative scores and State Trails Advisory Committee recommendations.

The local and regional programs receiving funding include: Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, $31,247 for support trail stewards to lead volunteers and enhance Forest Service trail crew capacity in the wilderness; $19,000 to Beartooth Recreational Trails Association for grooming of the West Fork Road and Nordic Center outside Red Lodge; $44,335 to the city of Billings for the Billings Bench Water Association for the Canal Connection recreation trail; $50,000 to Lake Elmo State Park for shoreline trail improvement; $12,450 to Yellowstone National Park for the Sportsman Lake trail restoration; $51,694 to the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Beartooth Ranger District for trail maintenance, $59,415 to the Bozeman Ranger District for summer and winter trail maintenance, $47,010 to the Gardiner Ranger District for a winter recreation program and summer trail work, $28,272 to the Hebgen District for winter and summer trail maintenance, and $38,970 to the Yellowstone District for 178 miles of trail maintenance; $45,000 to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center for its forecasting work; $55,000 to the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce for grooming snowmobile trails; and $42,600 to the West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation for grooming the Rendezvous Ski Trails.

Fifty-three RTP applications were received this year from a variety of applicants, including federal and state agencies, towns, cities, counties, private clubs and nonprofit organizations.

The Recreational Trails Program is a federally funded grant program. Eligible activities include construction or maintenance of motorized and nonmotorized trails or trail-related facilities, purchase of trail equipment and development of trail education or ethics programs.

To see a complete list of grant winners, log on to https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/stateparks/2021-recreational-trails-program-list.pdf.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents believe teen drivers are more distracted than they were

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News