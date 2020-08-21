Trained wild horses, burros up for adoption

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Land Management will hold an online wild horse and burro adoption event Sept. 1-8 featuring more than 50 wild horses and burros gentled by inmate trainers at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, Wyoming.

The adoption will be coordinated through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animals adopted will be available for pickup on or about Oct. 1 from Cheyenne and Riverton, Wyoming; Reno, Nevada; Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; and Ewing, Illinois.

"Without the annual spring adoption this year, these animals have benefited from all the extra time with their trainers," said Scott Fluer, BLM program specialist for the Wyoming Honor Farm. “They’re ready to continue their training and many will make excellent pleasure, show or work horses.”

Approximately 42 horses and nine burros were selected for this online adoption. The majority of the horses are saddle-started and the burros are pack saddle trained. The horses come from herd management areas throughout Wyoming.