Tribal representatives urge passage of act restoring bison to tribal lands

Indian tribal representatives testified before a Congressional subcommittee on Tuesday in favor of legislation that seeks $14 million in grants and cooperation from the federal government to restore bison to tribal lands.
“Adoption of the Indian Buffalo Management Act will create a permanent program within the Bureau of Indian Affairs and specifically authorize an annual appropriation,” said Ervin Carlson, president of the InterTribal Buffalo Council and a member of Montana’s Blackfeet Tribe.
The act was introduced in November 2019 and is sponsored by Reps. Don Young, R-Alaska, Deb Haaland, D-N.M., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.
The Tuesday hearing was before the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States. Also testifying before the panel were Darryl LaCounte, director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Melissa Berns, an Alutiiq tribal member and ITBC representative.
In 2015 the Alutiiq Tribe bought a private bison herd of 43 animals. Berns told the subcommittee that the bison now provide the community with a healthy food source. In addition, the tribe sells commercial hunts to raise money for the herd’s management and to fund elder and youth programs. Tribal hunts are granted through a lottery, allowing members to maintain a cultural and traditional connection to the animals, she said.
“Buffalo are known to possess many powers that benefit the mind, body and spirit of those who honor and respect it,” Berns testified.
The BIA's LaCounte said the act doesn’t provide money for making the program permanent, which could require the Department of the Interior to pull funding from elsewhere.
“The Department recognizes our shared interest in modernizing buffalo management in Indian Country and appreciates Congress’ attention to this effort,” he testified. “We support the bill’s goals and welcome the opportunity to work with the subcommittee to provide technical assistance.”
The profile of bison restoration on tribal lands has been raised as Yellowstone National Park has sought sources for bison it has culled from its genetically pure herd. The park is required via an agreement with the state of Montana to reduce its bison population. Most of that has been through a slaughter program, with the meat provided to cooperating tribes.
Ideally park officials would like to see more opportunities to quarantine bison until they can be proven free of the disease brucellosis. Once that occurs, the animals could be transferred to tribal herds. The sticking point is a lack of facilities for quarantine. The state wants bison that have yet to pass testing protocols to be kept close to the park. This despite the Fort Peck Reservation’s investment in a large quarantine corral.
Also unclear is why the state doesn't allow the transfer of bull bison, since they are not known vectors for transmission of brucellosis. Birthing fluids are believed to be the main source of disease transmission. Brucellosis can cause cattle to abort. The disease has been eradicated from cattle but remains endemic in Yellowstone’s bison and elk that migrate in and out of the park.
So far, the fear of spreading brucellosis to Eastern Montana, where the reservation's quarantine facility is located, has kept the Assiniboine-Sioux Tribes largely out of the quarantine business.
Translocation of surplus buffalo from Yellowstone, Badlands, Theodore Roosevelt, Grand Canyon and Wind Cave national parks to tribes would prevent or at least reduce “needless slaughter when the parks reach their carrying capacity and fulfills restoration objectives,” Carlson testified. “However, ITBC and tribal participation is often limited due to a lack of resources for transport.”
Jason Baldes, the buffalo representative for Wyoming’s Eastern Shoshone Tribe as well as the tribal partnership coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation, sees passage of the federal act as a way to right an old wrong.
“The Indian Buffalo Management Act would help tribal nations restore bison to their rightful home and offer a chance for native people to reconnect, heal and revitalize our historical and cultural connections,” he said in a press release.
“Colonialism attempted to annihilate our language, our culture and us as a people,” Baldes added. “This legislation would be a step toward making it right. The buffalo’s story is not only a Native American story but an American story as well.”
Last year Baldes helped welcome 10 bison from the National Bison Range in Montana to Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation. The animals joined another 30 bison, the first of which were returned to the land of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes in 2016, 130 years after being exterminated.
Carlson noted that the federal government already provides coastal tribes funding for fish commissions because salmon were their traditional food source. The same consideration should be extended to tribes that once were reliant on and culturally tied to bison, he said.
“The Indian Buffalo Management Act would provide support in expanding restoration efforts and empower tribal nations to take buffalo conservation into their own hands,” said Garrit Voggesser, director of the Tribal Partnerships Program for the National Wildlife Federation, in a press release.
Carlson said federal funding would help with bison population management, roundups and distribution of surplus buffalo to tribes. Reintroducing buffalo into the diets of Indian populations would prevent and treat diet-related diseases, he added. The act would also facilitate “creation of a centralized herd — made from the member Tribes’ buffalo … to create a steady source of buffalo for markets. This herd could also be used to exchange buffalo among the member-tribes to enhance each herd’s genetic diversity.”
“I have personally been moved by the buffalo in a way that is indescribable," Berns said, "This feeling is shared by those who have been able to work with the animals and exposed to their grandeur."