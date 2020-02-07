Tribal representatives urge passage of act restoring bison to tribal lands

Ideally park officials would like to see more opportunities to quarantine bison until they can be proven free of the disease brucellosis. Once that occurs, the animals could be transferred to tribal herds. The sticking point is a lack of facilities for quarantine. The state wants bison that have yet to pass testing protocols to be kept close to the park. This despite the Fort Peck Reservation’s investment in a large quarantine corral.

Also unclear is why the state doesn't allow the transfer of bull bison, since they are not known vectors for transmission of brucellosis. Birthing fluids are believed to be the main source of disease transmission. Brucellosis can cause cattle to abort. The disease has been eradicated from cattle but remains endemic in Yellowstone’s bison and elk that migrate in and out of the park.

So far, the fear of spreading brucellosis to Eastern Montana, where the reservation's quarantine facility is located, has kept the Assiniboine-Sioux Tribes largely out of the quarantine business.