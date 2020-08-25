 Skip to main content
Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota
Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

Grand River National Grasslands

Grand River National Grasslands.

 LAUREN DONOVAN, Bismarck Tribune

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota, a Missouri college has announced.

A geology professor and students from Westminster College were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth. The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation. The college's expeditions usually find just fragments of dinosaur bones.

The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.

The skull was transported back to Missouri, where Westminster College is hoping to restore it.

