Trout fishing picks up at Canyon Ferry

Here's the fishing report for Helena-area reservoirs.

Canyon Ferry: The trout action is improving throughout the reservoir. Shore anglers are catching rainbows while using night crawlers and marshmallows around the Silos, White Earth and Shannon. Boat anglers are having success around White Earth and Goose Bay while trolling crankbaits or cowbells. Walleye are being caught on bottom bouncers and worms with pink or blue spinner blades or jigs from White Earth to Hellgate in 25 to 40 feet of water. A few walleye and perch are being caught from shore at White Earth and Pond 4 on worms. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.

Hauser: Rainbow action has been great lately and shore anglers are picking up good numbers of fish at the Causeway Bridge and Riverside below Canyon Ferry Dam. Night crawlers and Power Bait have been catching most but some fly anglers are having success, as well. Anglers trolling various crankbaits around York Bridge and Devil’s Elbow are finding some fat rainbows. Most walleye anglers are pitching jigs in 10-15 feet of water around Black Sandy/White Sandy. Anglers are also finding some walleye during the late evenings at the Causeway Bridge. Floating jigs and leeches/crawlers are working well. White, pink and orange have been popular color combos. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.