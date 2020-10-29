Trout Unlimited fights for water in Paradise Valley creek to help Yellowstone cutthroats

During the dry days of summer it’s not unusual for one of the upper Yellowstone River’s main tributaries and key cutthroat trout spawning streams to go dry.
Mill Creek flows from the Absaroka Mountains in the Paradise Valley, passing through national forest lands before reaching irrigated ag lands below.
“This year from late August through most of September it was a dry creek bed” on the lower six miles, said Meg Casey, a Trout Unlimited attorney based in Bozeman.
Court
In an attempt to keep more water in Mill Creek, Trout Unlimited first tried to negotiate with members of the Mill Creek Water District, Casey said. After about three years of stalled talks, in December 2019 TU filed 37 objections to some 20 irrigators’ rights in the Montana Water Court.
“This could be our last time to intervene or raise questions about water rights,” Casey said.
“We want to ensure there’s enough water in the stream to get the fish through the toughest few weeks of the summer.”
TU's attempt to resolve the issue is not the first. Mill Creek is “certainly a hotbed of water conflict with myriad perspectives and a long, complex history,” said Sara Meloy, Yellowstone River basin water planner for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Meloy is a member of the Upper Yellowstone Watershed Group meant to bring the diverse interests of the region together to talk about the water. She said they avoid discussing Mill Creek because it is too divisive.
New deal
The dewatering and loss of fish rearing habitat for native Yellowstone cutthroat trout is a microcosm of conflicts across the West that can pit landowners and agricultural operators against anglers and recreationists.
The presence of Yellowstone cutthroat trout, and the fact that they are a species of special concern in the state, has put Mill Creek under the microscope, said Kerri Strasheim, regional water resources manager for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Bozeman.
In 1986 a deal was negotiated that appeared to provide a resolution. Using a combination of federal grants and irrigator contributions, a new 11-mile long, $2.7 million pipeline system was approved.
When completed, the pipeline was predicted to keep about 15,800 acre-feet of water in Mill Creek each year. An acre foot is the amount of water it would take to cover one acre in 1 foot of water. “Some of this water will have a positive impact on trout spawning,” according to an environmental assessment outlining the project. The pipeline would also allow water conservation on agricultural lands through more efficient irrigation.
Instead, TU alleges some irrigators used up the excess water in defiance of the agreement, and as a result, the lower section of the creek below the diversion dam continues to run dry in the summer.
“One thing about water law that is difficult to communicate is, the law prohibits an increase in consumption,” Casey said. “You can’t consume more water than you did historically.”
“Our contention is those expansions are illegal,” said Pat Byorth, director of TU’s Montana Water Project.
So Trout Unlimited challenged some Mill Creek irrigators’ claims in Water Court adjudication.
Irrigation
One of the irrigators is Marty Malone, a former Park County commissioner and chairman of the Mill Creek Water District when the pipeline deal was signed. He contends the pipeline’s installation never guaranteed that more water would remain in the creek.
“I think we’ve done everything we can,” Malone said.
The benefit of the pipeline, he said, was that it allowed landowners to irrigate more ground while using less water.
“We’re trying to make a living out here,” Malone said.
Quoting an early Paradise Valley resident, Malone said that before Mill Creek provided irrigation water a jackrabbit had to pack his lunch to cross the dry country on the east side of the valley. Now thanks to irrigation, wildlife like deer and elk are thriving, and the ecosystem as a whole has benefited, he said. What’s more, keeping farmers and ranchers in business prevents subdivision of the countryside.
Dry
Low summer streamflows are not unusual in Montana. Following a surge of mountain runoff in the spring, many creeks run dry or low come August and September whether there is any diversion or not.
“Montana law allows for water rights to completely divert and use all the water in a stream,” said Strasheim, of the DNRC.
For that reason, the whole upper Missouri River Basin in Montana is closed to new water allocations.
Agencies like DNRC rely on landowners to police each other when it comes to water use, Strasheim said, yet her office has had calls from some on the Mill Creek pipeline complaining they aren’t getting their water or that a new landowner has illegally tapped into the pipeline. District court and water court are the formal ways to lodge a complaint or challenge.
"DNRC doesn't have any enforcement capability," said Dave Amman, an agency hydrologist who has worked on Mill Creek. "What we can do is go up there and help people measure their water."
Successes
The Big Hole River in western Montana has been a model of how irrigators have cooperated to leave water in the stream to protect rare arctic grayling trout.
Likewise, Big Creek — a tributary to the Yellowstone River upstream from Mill Creek — now has a minimum 11 cfs summer flow after a cooperative agreement between landowners and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was negotiated in the late ‘80s. Much like Mill Creek, the groups partnered to install new irrigation infrastructure to improve efficiency.
The Mill Creek pipeline, completed in 1991, seemed to provide hope for a similar outcome. The EA for the project stated: “Mill Creek has the potential to be a significant spawning stream for the Yellowstone River if August and September flows below the project diversions could be increased.”
Yellowstone cutthroat trout spawn in June and July. About a month later the eggs hatch. However, if the fry can’t make it to the Yellowstone River, the tributary becomes an ecological dead end.
In 1993, FWP negotiated a 10-year water lease on Mill Creek, as well as similar leases on three other Yellowstone River tributaries. Six years later in a 1999 monitoring report, FWP biologists noted the “adequacy of the Mill Creek lease (meant to protect Yellowstone cutthroat trout fry) should be re-evaluated” because flows “hovered near minimal lease levels.”
That summer, the minimum flow on Mill Creek was documented at 2.75 cfs. In 2004, FWP canceled its Mill Creek leases, one of the few times it has abandoned a water lease.
FWP
“We didn’t feel we were getting the water we were paying for,” said Andy Brummond, a water conservation specialist for FWP.
Rather than point a finger at irrigators, Brummond said there was “fault to be shared.”
Mill Creek presented several challenges to FWP, he said. One was that the water level fluctuates greatly between spring runoff and the end of the summer, making it difficult for a water commissioner to control. Some of the irrigators didn’t buy into the idea of leaving water in the stream for fish. FWP didn’t have a clear understanding of how much water would be lost in the creek between where it was diverted and the Yellowstone River.
"Natural loss in that system was about 40%," said Amman, the DNRC hydrologist, because of the ground's coarse sediment and cobble which make the ground extremely porous.
Yet in a 2006 letter to Mill Creek water users and Paradise Valley residents, FWP’s Livingston fisheries biologist, Scott Opitz, wrote, “In a sense, the real failure of the lease was the animosity the leases created among neighbors and between irrigators and FWP.” Opitz went on to advocate for a new lease to keep 13 cubic feet per second of water through August in the lower two miles of stream.
Endgame
Since Trout Unlimited filed its objections, Casey has been negotiating with the irrigators’ attorneys to try and find a resolution. Some of the easiest ones — like typographical errors — have been resolved, she said. For the remaining ones, about half are consolidated into 10 cases and she expects the court to assign another 10 or 12. If agreements can’t be reached, the cases go to a water judge. The judge’s decisions can be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.
This is not just about fish or agriculture, she added. Some of the other irrigators on Mill Creek will benefit from a resolution of the issue.
"No one wants to litigate," Casey said. "If we can find a way, we’d much prefer to create some kind of agreement that allows producers to divert what’s lawfully theirs, and ensure there’s some water instream when the fish need it most. I believe that was precisely the goal when the federal government and Mill Creek Water District signed the pipeline agreement 35 years ago."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!