Trout Unlimited fights for water in Paradise Valley creek to help Yellowstone cutthroats

Dry

Low summer streamflows are not unusual in Montana. Following a surge of mountain runoff in the spring, many creeks run dry or low come August and September whether there is any diversion or not.

“Montana law allows for water rights to completely divert and use all the water in a stream,” said Strasheim, of the DNRC.

For that reason, the whole upper Missouri River Basin in Montana is closed to new water allocations.

Agencies like DNRC rely on landowners to police each other when it comes to water use, Strasheim said, yet her office has had calls from some on the Mill Creek pipeline complaining they aren’t getting their water or that a new landowner has illegally tapped into the pipeline. District court and water court are the formal ways to lodge a complaint or challenge.

"DNRC doesn't have any enforcement capability," said Dave Amman, an agency hydrologist who has worked on Mill Creek. "What we can do is go up there and help people measure their water."

Successes

The Big Hole River in western Montana has been a model of how irrigators have cooperated to leave water in the stream to protect rare arctic grayling trout.