Trumpeter swans released in Yellowstone an attempt to boost population

Because the park tags the cygnets on the leg, to make the identification less visible to tourists, it can be difficult for park staff to assess how many of the cygnets stick around or return.

Without parents to help them through the winter, survival for the big birds is difficult. They are a target for predators, from eagles to coyotes. Wyoming has recorded deaths of 30 to 40 swans in a year, some killed by flying into power lines. Lead poisoning, caused by eating lead shotgun pellets which were long ago banned for waterfowl hunting, is also a cause of death. Occasionally they are shot by poachers, like seven swans killed on a pond between Belgrade and Manhattan in February.

RMP

The Yellowstone swans are part of what’s known as the Rocky Mountain Population, which stretches all the way north to Alaska. By 1900, they had been eliminated from most of their historical range in the United States and Canada, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.