Trumpeter swans shot near Manhattan; FWP seeks info

Trumpeter swans were shot on Central Park Pond east of Manhattan, possibly on Feb. 19. Information on the killings is being sought by Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

 Brett French

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information after several trumpeter swans were shot on Central Park Pond on Heeb Road, east of Manhattan.

Wardens and biologists were able to safely collect some of the dead swans off the ice. Initial analysis of the collected birds showed evidence that several of them had been shot illegally. The investigation is ongoing, and further testing on the dead birds is still pending.

Investigators believe the birds were shot sometime around Feb. 19.

Trumpeter swans are protected by state and federal laws for migratory birds. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Montana’s poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous, and persons who provide information that leads to a successful prosecution in this case may be eligible for a monetary reward.

