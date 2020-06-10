Try summer skiing, snowboarding along Beartooth Pass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The long-range forecast is calling for 82 degrees in Red Lodge on Saturday, so you know what that means? Skiing! Or snowboarding!

After closing down over the weekend due to snowfall, the Beartooth Scenic Byway (aka Highway 212 or the Beartooth Pass) has opened back up. The drive into the high mountains is a thrill in itself, but for skiers and snowboarders — or even the occasional sledder — the early summer offers a chance to glide down mountain chutes when the weather is much more balmy.

A cautionary note: These are steep pitches, so advanced skills are required. Avoid going too early in the morning when it may be icy, since a fall can mean a long, dangerous slide to the bottom.