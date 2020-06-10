Try summer skiing, snowboarding along Beartooth Pass

The long-range forecast is calling for 82 degrees in Red Lodge on Saturday, so you know what that means? Skiing! Or snowboarding!
After closing down over the weekend due to snowfall, the Beartooth Scenic Byway (aka Highway 212 or the Beartooth Pass) has opened back up. The drive into the high mountains is a thrill in itself, but for skiers and snowboarders — or even the occasional sledder — the early summer offers a chance to glide down mountain chutes when the weather is much more balmy.
A cautionary note: These are steep pitches, so advanced skills are required. Avoid going too early in the morning when it may be icy, since a fall can mean a long, dangerous slide to the bottom.
There are a few different areas skiers and boarders target. The first stop is the Rock Creek Headwall, a chute that starts narrow before expanding. It ends at a rockslide next to the third highway curve up from the bottom. Riders often park a shuttle vehicle here and then drive to the parking area at the Montana-Wyoming state line. Ride a bike if you’re really into exercise.
From the state line parking area it’s about a mile hike across the plateau to the top of the headwall. According to the Powder Project website, the descent from the top of the chute is only a half mile, but the elevation drops about 1,100 feet in that short distance.
The Gardner Headwall is another option about 4.5 miles farther down the road and into Wyoming. This ski and snowboard run is easily accessed from a highway pullout. The problem is hiking back up out of the Gardner Lake basin after your descent.
If neither of these works for you, buy a ticket to ride the lifts at the Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area. The ski hill only takes cash or checks on the mountain, or buy a ticket ahead of time online — $45 for a full day, $35 for half day. The ski area is limiting use to 80 riders.
Even if this extreme type of skiing and snowboarding isn’t your thing, it’s fun to sit at the pullouts and watch others descend the challenging chutes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!