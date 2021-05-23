Turkey fanfare: Novice hunters’ calls prove adequately alluring

A month later on my hunt with Randy, however, I never heard the turkeys fly down from their nightly roost, although their gobbles did grow more faint. Fearing they were on the move away from us, I hustled to cut them off, rushing up the steep hill. Pausing to catch my breath and remember how out of shape I am, I weakly called again. Luckily for Randy, the gobblers responded and came our way, warily walking down the hill.

After Randy shot, I tried to lure the other two gobblers, but they wised up and ran off. In the short time between Randy’s shot and the gobblers leaving, his bird had tumbled down the mountainside. Then it was like trying to find a golf ball in the rough. We knew the bird must be close, but couldn’t find it right away.

That prompted fears the bird had gotten up and ran off. I’d seen it happen on one of my first turkey hunts, the gobbler regained its legs after what had seemed like a fatal shot. When it made a roadrunner race across the forest I was caught off-guard. Luckily my buddy peppered it with a shotgun blast before it disappeared.

The other thought that skipped through my brain was that our turkey calls had drawn in a predator like a coyote. Maybe it had arrived to find Randy’s bird dead in the brush, grabbed it and ran off.