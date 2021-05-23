Turkey fanfare: Novice hunters’ calls prove adequately alluring

Expecting to see a mountain lion or bear coming down the hill behind us, Randy was instead surprised to find a fat tom turkey awkwardly bumping its way through the fallen timber.
It seems strange to say he was surprised to see a turkey since I had been sitting next to him playing a plaintive tune on his box call, attempting to imitate the alluring yelps of a seductive hen turkey.
The call is a narrow wooden box about 7 inches long by 2 inches wide. The lid of the box is attached at one end with a screw. To make noise, the paddle-like lid is scraped across one edge of the box.
I picked up the call after hearing what I thought was another turkey hunter calling nearby. I was going to give the fellow huntsman something to listen to, since we had heard no talk from real turkeys all afternoon.
Typically, a good yelp call — often even a bad one — will cause toms to gobble, giving away their position. That provides hunters the advantage of closing the distance and then setting up for a shot in an advantageous place with cover and clear shooting lanes.
Earlier
This was the case earlier in the day. In the woods at "zero dark thirty" (hunter code for before sunrise) I squawked the box call and gobblers answered from their roost trees. Excited, we scrambled to a place below them, moving several times as I tried to find a spot with clear shooting lanes that still provided cover.
This was only Randy’s second hunt, his first with me. So I was whispering suggestions to cover his face, sit down and not move. Every time we squawked the box call or awkwardly blew on our mouth diaphragm calls, the gobblers giddily responded.
There’s nothing quite like sitting in the dim light of a calm morning in the forest listening to gobblers. It’s the next closest thing to getting a bull elk to answer when you cow call or bugle. In turkey hunting, however, the anticipation can drag on if the birds are unwilling to amble in yet remain close by and willing to talk.
Decoy
Earlier in the season, during a similar setup, another hunting buddy and I saw and heard the birds fly off the roost, launching way overhead and down the mountain. I assumed they would land nearby, eager to connect with their lost hens below. Instead, they seemed determined to get as far away as possible.
“We’ve been busted,” I thought.
Hopeful he could lure one back, my friend continued calling, and eventually a hen showed up. This had never happened to me before. I was worried she would see us, flee in terror and scare the other birds away. Instead, the hen’s yelps lured in a gobbler that had remained out of sight over the top of a low rise. The hen had unknowingly become a live decoy.
Sprint
A month later on my hunt with Randy, however, I never heard the turkeys fly down from their nightly roost, although their gobbles did grow more faint. Fearing they were on the move away from us, I hustled to cut them off, rushing up the steep hill. Pausing to catch my breath and remember how out of shape I am, I weakly called again. Luckily for Randy, the gobblers responded and came our way, warily walking down the hill.
After Randy shot, I tried to lure the other two gobblers, but they wised up and ran off. In the short time between Randy’s shot and the gobblers leaving, his bird had tumbled down the mountainside. Then it was like trying to find a golf ball in the rough. We knew the bird must be close, but couldn’t find it right away.
That prompted fears the bird had gotten up and ran off. I’d seen it happen on one of my first turkey hunts, the gobbler regained its legs after what had seemed like a fatal shot. When it made a roadrunner race across the forest I was caught off-guard. Luckily my buddy peppered it with a shotgun blast before it disappeared.
The other thought that skipped through my brain was that our turkey calls had drawn in a predator like a coyote. Maybe it had arrived to find Randy’s bird dead in the brush, grabbed it and ran off.
Luckily, after walking back and forth across the hillside we found the tom. We breathed a sigh of relief.
Disillusion
Following a break for lunch, a quick nap and to clean Randy’s turkey, we set out again. On our trek through the woods we called and called in an attempt to locate turkeys. Along the way we spooked whitetails, two cow elk and a coyote that appeared to be chasing two whitetails. We even saw a moose on the drive in, a rare sight. But the turkeys weren’t talking.
Compounding my frustration was the fact that two groups of turkeys had dodged us around lunchtime at camp. Although they walked closer from a nearby hilltop, the birds veered off at the last minute and strutted over a hill where we couldn’t chase them. They had been so talkative I thought sure they would get closer.
Surprise!
So sitting atop the mountain in the afternoon’s shade, resting with our backs at the edge of a road cut, I played my lonely hen tune with little hope a turkey would respond. I was just practicing. Squawking the box with the call’s wooden handle.
Imagine my surprise when Randy said in an excited, hushed voice, “It’s a turkey! Get your gun!”
I turned around to look, but the bird was obscured by a small pine tree. Then I had to confess my shotgun wasn’t even loaded. Struggling to take off my pack, I shuffled through my jacket pocket in search of a shell, loaded my gun and then peered through the tangle of brush looking for the bird.
Luckily the road cut provided lots of cover, and I was able to scooch sideways until I could see the bird, fanned out and now, finally, gobbling only 10 yards away. I couldn’t believe that with all of the commotion, scuffling and noise I had made the tom hadn’t been spooked away – especially considering that it turned out to be an older, and you would think wiser, gobbler.
He had a 9-inch long beard and ivory white, half-inch long spurs on his legs for fighting.
We shook our heads in disbelief at what had just happened. Two birds in one day, late in the season, and with novices working the calls. It seemed like an unlikely situation for success, and this after seeing only one turkey last season. Our success may prove that, sometimes, even bad turkey musicians can attract a few fans.