Turkey season opens, take a kid along for grins

Spring turkey season opened in Montana on April 15 with snow blanketing much of the state.

Six-year-old Mason Price was unconcerned. The storm couldn’t dampen his enthusiasm, nor could the early hour required to be in place to call a gobbler in.

He’s always up at zero-dark thirty, his father said.

“Which is often unfortunate except during hunting season,” he added.

Father and son trekked into the cold, evergreen woods near their Bozeman home on Saturday morning hoping to find the gobbler they had scouted the day before.

Off the rose one gobbler and a hen came into his father’s plaintive yelps, but broke off before getting within shotgun range. When you are 6 and sitting still, it’s easy to become chilled. So the duo returned to their vehicle to warm up. When feeling had returned to Mason’s fingers and toes, they again stalked quietly into the woods and called, a gobbler excitedly answering. They set up side-by-side so that Mason could take in the entire experience.

“He came in full strut,” Mason’s dad said. “Head glowing red and tail fan on full display.”

Boom! The turkey fell when his father fired a lethal shotgun blast. The tom was tagged, and Mason was hooked. After posing for some photos with a bird that seemed almost as big as him – Mason’s smile “so big it about hurt his face” – he called grandpa to share the tale.

This year the turkey season runs until May 31, the day after Memorial Day.

If you know a Mason, and want to hook the next generation of hunters and create new conservationists, let a young’un tag along. You’ll be paid in grins, giggles and great photos if you bag a bird. If not, it will be a chance to work on introducing young people to the outdoors. Pack something fun to eat and a lot of patience. Don’t make the trip all about success. Enjoy seeing the forest through a child’s eyes. Have fun.

