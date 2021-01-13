U.S. powerboat sales surge in 2020

Add boating to the list of activities that saw a surge in sales and participation in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of new powerboats in the United States increased by an estimated 12% compared to 2019, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, a trade organization representing the North American recreational boating industry.

More than 310,000 new powerboats were sold in 2020, levels the recreational boating industry has not seen since before the Great Recession in 2008, NMMA reported in a press release.

“For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats — less than 26 feet,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president.

The following new powerboat categories drove record retail unit sales in 2020:

• Sales of personal watercraft, including Jet Ski, Sea Doo and WaveRunner are estimated to be up 8% to 82,000 units in 2020.

• Sales of wake boats — popular for wakesurfing, skiing and wakeboarding — are estimated to be up 20% to 13,000 units in 2020.