Upland game bird projects can be found in FWP guidebook

Hunters and their gun dogs have less than a month before the upland game bird season begins, so it is a good time to dig into this season's hunting access guide.

To get started, hunters can refer to the Projects Access Guide, published annually by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program (UGBEP). The guide contains all active projects administered through the UGBEP, including Open Fields, habitat management leases, food and cover plots, CRP enhancements, shelterbelts, and grazing systems. These project types are designed to enhance upland game bird habitat on lands open to free upland game bird hunting when permission to hunt is secured.

The guide includes tables that provide hunters with project-specific information such as location, acres, and the method to contact landowners for permission.

Hunters should note that several private land projects are walk-in game bird hunting with no further permission required. Many UGBEP projects are located on lands enrolled in Block Management, and hunters will need to refer to the Block Management guide for specific access and permission information.

FWP reminds hunters to obtain landowner permission before hunting private lands in Montana.