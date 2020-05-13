Upper Dearborn River a central Montana springtime float

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crystal clear pools, bald eagle overflights and quiet isolation are just some of the many attributes that make a float trip down the upper Dearborn River so appealing.

The flow on this section of the Dearborn can get pretty slim as runoff dissipates, so consider it for an early season float.

I did this trip with my family years ago and suffered through one miserably cold day, but it was still a beautiful trip.

At our takeout point at the Highway 200 bridge, a steeply banked pullout point, my family waited under the overpass to escape the rain while my then youngsters drank hot cocoa. Meanwhile, I rode a wet motorcycle back to our launch site near the Dearborn Canyon Road bridge. The ride back, across some snotty sections of dirt road, nearly launched me into the borrow pit several times, but the thrill had my adrenaline pumping strong enough to keep my soaked hands and feet from freezing up.

These are the type of bad things that can happen on any trip. But they wouldn't stop me from floating the upper Dearborn again. The drive along the Rocky Mountain Front alone makes this adventure worthwhile.