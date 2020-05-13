Upper Dearborn River a central Montana springtime float

Crystal clear pools, bald eagle overflights and quiet isolation are just some of the many attributes that make a float trip down the upper Dearborn River so appealing.
The flow on this section of the Dearborn can get pretty slim as runoff dissipates, so consider it for an early season float.
I did this trip with my family years ago and suffered through one miserably cold day, but it was still a beautiful trip.
At our takeout point at the Highway 200 bridge, a steeply banked pullout point, my family waited under the overpass to escape the rain while my then youngsters drank hot cocoa. Meanwhile, I rode a wet motorcycle back to our launch site near the Dearborn Canyon Road bridge. The ride back, across some snotty sections of dirt road, nearly launched me into the borrow pit several times, but the thrill had my adrenaline pumping strong enough to keep my soaked hands and feet from freezing up.
These are the type of bad things that can happen on any trip. But they wouldn't stop me from floating the upper Dearborn again. The drive along the Rocky Mountain Front alone makes this adventure worthwhile.
Just think, if Lewis and Clark had made the side trip up this stream in 1805 they would have saved countless miles. Just south of where the Dearborn leaves the mountains was a popular Indian trail from western Montana to the buffalo hunting of the eastern plains. The explorers could have missed out on the whole side trip into Idaho's Salmon River of No Return and possibly crossed the pass at Lolo before the snow flew. As it turned out, Lewis took this trail on the way back from the Pacific Ocean in 1806. A trail still exists and the pass now bears the names of Lewis and Clark, despite the fact that Clark never crossed the pass.
The upper 16-mile stretch of the Dearborn River sees little use. One of the reasons why is the remoteness of the launch site. The bridge sits near the mouth of a canyon cut by the Dearborn through the Scapegoat Wilderness. Not too far beyond the bridge the road ends at a trailhead.
Another reason floaters avoid this stretch is because the river is relatively small, making some corners very tight. There are also places where barbed wire crosses the water and a small waterfall suggests a portage. The river flows through private land, which scares some folks off. But the Montana Stream Access Law guarantees you can use rivers like the Dearborn, just stay below the high water marks and respect the landowners and their property.
The Dearborn on this upper end features fewer cliffs compared to its more popular downstream stretch. But the hillsides still rise in a scenic fashion on the upper end before fading just prior to reaching Highway 200.
The fishing is pretty spotty, but you can pull trout from some of the holes. The fishing pressure is greater close to the Highway 200 bridge, from which anglers hike upstream.
I think one of the reasons I enjoyed this 16-mile float so much is that we didn't see another soul on the river. It was like having a beautiful place all to ourselves.
