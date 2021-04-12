 Skip to main content
Upper Missouri River fisheries discussion set for April 21

Brett French

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host the 2021 Upper Missouri River Reservoirs Fisheries Management Plan Update Meeting on April 21 at 6 p.m.

Fisheries survey trends from the past year for Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs and two reaches of the Missouri River (Toston Dam to Canyon Ferry and Hauser Dam to Holter) will be presented and discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will be conducted online, and details on how to participate can be found at: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/fisheries-programs/upper-missouri-management-plan

