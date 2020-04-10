Upper Powder River mule deer herd remains low, survey finds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Based on surveys this winter the estimated population of the Upper Powder River mule deer herd is 8,500, significantly lower than the herd objective of 18,000.

“We are working really hard to understand the population dynamics of this herd, with on-going research,” said Cheyenne Stewart, Buffalo wildlife biologist. “Our buck harvest is not impacting our ability to increase the population. Our doe harvest is extremely limited and is not having a population level impact. We have also established liberal hunting seasons for black bears, mountain lions, elk and white-tailed deer. Our data show that we have good age distribution of harvested bucks which aligns to our strategy for maintaining high buck-to-doe ratios.”

The herd has been below objective since the early 2000s and an intensive research project was initiated in 2018 to assess survival rates, nutritional status, seasonal movement patterns, habitat use patterns and fawn recruitment into the population.

Game and Fish wildlife managers completed its sightability survey of mule deer in February in the Upper Powder River Herd Unit between Buffalo and Kaycee. This herd unit includes Deer Hunt Areas 30, 32, 33, 163 and 169. The survey involved several days of low-level flying in two helicopters.