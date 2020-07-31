US: Snake River dams will not be removed to save salmon

Todd True of Earthjustice called the plan "a slap in the face to Native American Tribes, rural fishing communities and anyone in the Northwest who cares about the future of our salmon, orcas and the economic well-being of our river and ocean communities."

The dams have many defenders, including Republican politicians from the region, barge operators and other river users, farmers and business leaders.

Three Republican members of Congress from Washington state hailed the decision.

"We have always said that our rivers and the benefits they provide are the lifeblood of our region," Reps. Dan Newhouse, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a joint statement

"The benefits of the dams along the mighty Columbia and Snake rivers are far too precious for our region to go without," they said. "We are proud to see a comprehensive, science-based process come to fruition."

The four hydroelectric dams were built from the 1960s to the 1970s between Pasco and Pomeroy, Washington. Since then, salmon populations have plunged.

The dams have fish ladders that allow some salmon and other species to migrate to the ocean and then back to spawning grounds. But the vast majority of the fish die during the journey.