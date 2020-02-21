USFS adopts Wyoming Honor Farm trained wild horses for backcountry work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two saddle-trained wild horses fit the bill. Max and Waylon J accompanied the officers back to Montana, where they continued to build on the Honor Farm’s training. Linhart and Scevers worked with the horses in a round pen and out in the field to build trust and the basic skills needed for their new jobs patrolling the vast Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex in western Montana.

“I exposed Waylon J to many different things he has potentially never seen or had to deal with before,” said Scevers. “With a little patience and drive we worked through these obstacles together and we grew together as the year went on.”

“I’m really impressed with the start we have and the things we were able to accomplish in our first summer together,” Scevers continued. “Don’t get me wrong, there are things we still need to work on but I’m looking forward to the challenge and continuing this relationship throughout my career.”

Haworth, Linhart and Scevers all agree that Max and Waylon J are great conversation starters when the officers are talking to hikers and horseback riders on the trail.

“Max is a valuable ambassador for the BLM’s wild horse program, as well as the heritage of the U.S. Forest Service,” Linhart said. “Making public contacts, Max shows the continuing traditions of our agency.”