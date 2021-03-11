Video series provides basics of snowboarding, skiing and Nordic skiing

Interested in learning more about snowboarding, cross country or downhill skiing? A new series of videos can help.

The Professional Ski Instructors of America, the American Association of Snowboard Instructors and SNOW Operating partnered to create a video series hosted by YouTube personality Halley O’Brien of the Snow Report.

The videos are led by three of the top instructors in the country. Eric Lipton shows you how to ski, Chris Rogers demonstrates snowboarding skills and Greg Rhodes teaches cross country skiing techniques.

Lipton, Rogers and Rhodes cover skills such as what to wear, how to carry your equipment and put on your boots. They also cover discipline specific tips to help you get started moving over snow like how to stop, turn and ride a chairlift.

“There are many easy tips to help anyone have a successful first day on the slopes,” Rogers said. “You can learn how to properly put on your socks, how to carry your skis or snowboard, and how to get on and off a chairlift. Knowing the ins and outs of skiing and snowboarding will help you feel confident on your first day.”

He said that while the videos do not replace an on-snow lesson, they do cover the basics so you know what to expect the first time you visit a resort.”