Videographer Bob Landis' Yellowstone film clips can be viewed online

Ravens playing with a pine cone in mid-air, a grizzly bear reclining on its back as it wrestles with a snowball and a bald eagle swooping in to steal dinner from ravens are just a few of the amazing clips videographer Bob Landis has filmed.

Landis has posted the collection of images shot in Yellowstone National Park online. Normally he would appear in person in Billings for the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society's December program. Due to COVID-19 and the danger of gathering for a presentation, he instead made his “For the Birds” film available online.

The clips can be seen on the Audubon Society's website at https://yvaudubon.org/. Plan on spending almost a hour watching the often humorous and compelling footage.

For more information about Landis and his work,visit https://trailwoodfilms.com/about-2/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0