View dancing sharp-tailed grouse via Benton Lake NWR live video feed

Bird watchers, or those just curious to see the unique courtship dance of sharp-tailed grouse, now have an opportunity to watch this spectacle online.

Benton Lake National Wildlife Refuge, 12 miles north of Great Falls, has set up a live video feed of a sage grouse lek. It can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/benton-lake/visit-us/activities.

“The peak is next week,” said Bob Johnson, refuge manager. “The boys are there forever. They are the ultimate optimists.”

Next week is when the females arrive. Then the courtship dancing will begin. As many as 50 birds may be on the lek at one time. The refuge has two other leks, as well, but this one has a blind allowing up to 24 people at a time to sit and watch the displays.

“It’s probably the most popular thing we’ve got,” Johnson said, with 64 people applying for 24 slots only available Thursday through Sunday.

Although a controlled burn swept over the lek recently, and snow and wind were raking the refuge on Tuesday, Johnson isn’t worried the birds won’t show up.

“You can’t stop them,” he said, adding that he’s parked a truck on the lek and had sharptails dancing on the hood.

The best time to tune in is early in the morning. The birds will start dancing as soon as the sun rises and continue for another couple of hours.

The recent snowfall at the refuge, although not as heavy as predicted, was welcome in what has been a continuing drought. The area’s 6,000-acre marsh will be dry by midsummer, Johnson predicted.

Benton Lake is probably best known for the annual flights of snow geese, which have already come and gone this spring. There are still a few Ross’s geese, Johnson said, but in a week they will be on their way. The next arrivals are shorebirds, which breed and fledge their young quickly, leaving by July.

If you are traveling to Grand Teton National Park soon, rangers are providing guided tours to sage grouse leks near Mormon Row. The early morning programs will be offered Saturday, April 23, Sunday, April 24, and Saturday, April 30. Advanced reservations are required.

Programs will begin at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center at 5:30 a.m. To make an advanced reservation and for more information, phone 307-739-3399 or speak with a ranger at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Male sage grouse use their tail feathers and expandable air sacs under their throats to compete with other males for optimum position on the lek and the attention of females.

