Virus restrictions worry RV park owners, KOA

“I made the decision (because) I don’t want to be locked into a lease,” he said, plus he can leave and take the trailer with him if he’s laid off again.

“It’s probably going to be my home for the next four or five years,” Hennessee said.

Downsizing from a three-bedroom, two-bath home to a trailer hasn’t been easy, but it’s forced him to assess what gear he needs and what he can do without.

“You have to just sit back and realize what’s important in life — belongings or just to have a roof over my head,” Hennessee said.

Border rush

RVers’ reliance on parks, such as those operated by KOA, became much more noticeable last week as Canadian snowbirds summering in the South were urged to return home before the U.S.-Canada border was closed.

Billings resident Kirth Erickson and his wife experienced that abrupt migration as they drove their RV north from Tucson, Arizona, a week ago. A campground in Flagstaff, Arizona, they normally stop at was full, so they chose to stay in a hotel.

“There’s usually all kinds of room in the RV parks,” he said.