Visitation drops to Grand Teton NP in May due to coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recreation visits to the Grand Teton National Park for the month of May were about half of what they were last May, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the park, 123,752 people visited this May compared to 278,529 in the same month last year. This May's visitation was 54% less than the five-year average (2015-2019) for May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and working with national, state and local health guidance, Grand Teton closed to public access on March 24 and reopened with limited access on May 18. So the park was open for only 14 days of the month.

Recreation visits for May 18-31, 2020, were still 28% less compared to the same time 2019.

U.S Highway 89 and the multi-use pathway along the highway remained accessible the month of May and these visits are calculated in the visitation statistics.