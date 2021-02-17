Visitation to Hyalite Canyon soared in 2020 and continues into 2021

Visitation to Hyalite Canyon, located south of Bozeman, increased dramatically this last year, and the trend has continued into this winter.

Counts showed overall summer monthly visitation increasing by up to 20% with an average of 29,500 vehicles traveling into Hyalite each month. In December 2020 the number of vehicles traveling into the canyon increased by 32% from the previous December. In January 2021 vehicle traffic jumped 67% from January 2020, with a count of 17,297 vehicles.

Hyalite Road is intermittently plowed through a partnership between the Bozeman Ranger District, Friends of Hyalite and Gallatin County. Visitors should always expect and be prepared for challenging winter driving conditions. Trailheads and parking pull-outs are often full beyond capacity. If parking areas are full and no options for safe parking exist, visitors should move to another location.

Camping overnight at trailheads or pullouts in Hyalite is prohibited year-round for resource protection; in the winter this also aids snowplows in maintaining open parking.

Recreationists are reminded to pack out all trash, pick up after dogs and have campfires in designated fire pits only. Do not burn pallets anywhere, as the nails are difficult to remove and can damage tires.

Much of this information applies not only to Hyalite, but across the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Throughout winter, public access points and parking areas are limited. If you are crossing private property through a public easement, please respect the private landowners. Keep dogs on leashes, pick up garbage and don’t block driveways.

