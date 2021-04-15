Volunteers sought for May 1 fence removal west of Cody to benefit wildlife migration

The Absaroka Fence Initiative will partner with the community at the Four Bear Trail on Saturday, May 1, for its first public volunteer project.

Participants are invited to spend the morning removing old barbed wire fence to improve habitat for migrating wildlife.

Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Four Bear Trail parking area, located 17 miles west of Cody on U.S. Highway 16. Turn right at the Four Bear Trailhead sign. Wear good work shoes or boots and bring work gloves, eye protection, lunch, water, and fencing pliers if you have them. Participants will receive an Absaroka Fence Initiative hat.

To mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, the group will take preventative measures like working in small teams, physical distancing and not sharing tools.

The Absaroka Fence Initiative is made up of landowners, community members, nongovernmental organizations, and local government agencies in Park County. Collaborators target where fencing can be improved to have the greatest impact on wildlife migration while still functioning to effectively manage livestock.

The group is interested in opportunities to connect with willing landowners and community members. If you are interested in learning more about this work or getting involved, visit absarokafenceinitiative.org, follow @absarokafenceinitiative on Facebook, or email absarokafenceinitative@gmail.com.

