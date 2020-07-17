Voyagers Rest, Gritty Stone fishing access sites reopen to vehicles

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Voyagers Rest and Gritty Stone fishing access sites have been reopened to vehicle traffic after being closed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on June 1 because of flooding.

The two sites, along the Yellowstone River near Worden, were flooded by high spring runoff and restricted to walk-in only traffic June 1. FWP crews were able to repair the flood damage, clean up the roads and empty the flooded vault toilets.