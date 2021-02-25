Walleye limit changes proposed on Canyon Ferry, Hauser

Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to reduce the daily bag limit to 10 walleye daily, with only one fish over 15 inches on Canyon Ferry and Hauser reservoirs.

The changes are being considered because fish population monitoring conducted in 2020 found that Canyon Ferry walleye numbers are slightly below goals, and fish size is also lagging. In Hauser, walleye numbers are meeting goals, but fish size is not what FWP would like to see.

Reducing the limit to 10 fish daily is expected to drop the rate of harvest and keep the number of walleye within goal ranges. Implementing a length restriction of only one fish over 15 inches is intended to improve fish size by focusing harvest on more abundant, smaller fish.

The department is also considering changes to the walleye bag limit in the Missouri River from Toston to Canyon Ferry. Three management alternatives are being considered for this river section and can be found on the FWP website.

Fisheries management in the reservoir system is guided by the 2020 Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan. The plan outlines goals, objectives and management strategies for fisheries in Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs and for river sections from Toston to Canyon Ferry and from Hauser Dam to upper Holter Reservoir.