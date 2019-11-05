Discussion about the Great Rockies Sportshow will be one of the topics highlighting the Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana's monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Squire. Snacks will be served at 6 p.m.
Other agenda items include: the Petrolia Lake ramp; MSU-B scholarship winners; and setting up the banquet committees for the group's March 7, 2020, banquet. Banquet tickets will be available. Adult tickets are $40 and children under 12 are $20
For more information about the chapter or the meeting, contact Bob Klein at 860-9192.