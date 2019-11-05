{{featured_button_text}}
Walleye
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Discussion about the Great Rockies Sportshow will be one of the topics highlighting the Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited of Montana's monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Squire. Snacks will be served at 6 p.m.

Other agenda items include: the Petrolia Lake ramp; MSU-B scholarship winners; and setting up the banquet committees for the group's March 7, 2020, banquet. Banquet tickets will be available. Adult tickets are $40 and children under 12 are $20

For more information about the chapter or the meeting, contact Bob Klein at 860-9192.

