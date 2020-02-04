Walleyes Unlimited to discuss March 7 banquet

Walleyes Unlimited to discuss March 7 banquet

{{featured_button_text}}
Walleye

Walleye highlights the menu of the annual Walleyes Unlimited Banquet in Billings.

 BRETT FRENCH/Gazette Staff

The Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Squire Lounge. 

A large portion of the meeting will be spent on banquet discussions and planning. The club's banquet will be March 7 at the Billings Hotel and Convention center. Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and a snack will be served at 6 p.m.

For tickets or information contact Bob Klein at 860-9192.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News