Walleyes Unlimited to discuss March 7 banquet

The Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Squire Lounge.
You have free articles remaining.
A large portion of the meeting will be spent on banquet discussions and planning. The club's banquet will be March 7 at the Billings Hotel and Convention center. Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and a snack will be served at 6 p.m.
For tickets or information contact Bob Klein at 860-9192.