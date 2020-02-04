Walleyes Unlimited to discuss March 7 banquet

The Billings Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Squire Lounge.

A large portion of the meeting will be spent on banquet discussions and planning. The club's banquet will be March 7 at the Billings Hotel and Convention center. Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Doors open at 4 p.m.