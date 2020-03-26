Warm weather lures public to parks, trails despite coronavirus concerns

Warm weather brought Montanans outdoors in droves to enjoy fresh air and sunshine over the weekend, despite warnings from health officials to stay home to avoid spreading the new coronavirus.

"What we've advised people is, go for a hike, take a walk ... play catch with your family, but make sure you're using good sense," said Barbara Schneeman, of RiverStone Health in Billings.

That means staying at least 6 feet away from others, washing or sanitizing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and for children, not using playground equipment.

People flocking outside in other cities, including New York City and Miami, have caused concern among health and government officials that people are not taking adequate precautions. By Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was warning Americans that if they did not stay home, COVID-19 would continue to spread.

“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now,” Adams said on NBC’s “Today” show. “You could be spreading it to someone else, or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home.”