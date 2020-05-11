Washington’s wolf population grows, but isn't spreading out

“While the river valleys west of the crest are home to the Nooksack and Skagit elk herds, as well as black-tailed deer, the combination of heavy human development and agriculture in the valley bottoms, combined with nearby ‘refuge’ habitat in the form of steep, heavily forested ridges, limits the available quality wolf habitat on the west side of the North Cascades,” Shepherd writes.

In 2018, for the first time, a pack was documented west of the Cascade Crest. During the 2019 survey only one member of the Diobsud Creek pack was spotted, thus not meeting WDFW’s criteria.

“That the Diobsud Creek wolf established territory in a mix of national forest and industrial timberland east of Baker Lake and north of Highway 20 is no surprise,” Shepherd wrote. “The terrain here is notably less steep, of mixed vegetation, and generally more conducive for ungulates than the glacially carved, U-shaped valleys deeper in the North Cascades.”

As for the South Cascades, the reason wolves aren’t dispersing there probably has more to do with humans than ungulates. The habitat in the South Cascades is “excellent,” but it is largely sealed off from northern lands by roads, humans and agriculture. An additional factor, Shepherd writes, is that the South Cascades are relatively far from established wolf packs in northeast and southeast Washington.