Washington to kill member of 2nd wolf pack for attacking cattle

She contended the range riders used by the ranchers to try to keep wolves away from cattle had not used effective methods.

Three wolves were documented in the Wedge pack at the end of 2019, the conservation group said. It is unknown whether they had pups this year.

In June, the state authorized the killing of two wolves in the Togo pack in nearby Ferry County because of repeated depredations of cattle. To date, no members of the Togo pack have been found and killed.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said the Togo pack had been involved in seven cattle predations in the past 10 months.

The state typically kills one or a few wolves in a problem pack, hoping that will stop the cattle depredations. If that doesn't work, the entire pack can be eliminated.

Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century. Most of the wolves live in northeastern Washington state.

There have been repeated conflicts with cattle, leading to the extermination of some wolf packs.

Conservation groups have long criticized the killing to wolves on public lands to benefit cattle ranchers.