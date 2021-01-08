Washington video documents difficulty of tracking wolves

Generally, the annual wolf survey is published in April.

When Washington’s wolf population was relatively small, it was possible to collar every individual, or at least have a collar in every pack. As the population has grown, an average of 28% a year since 2008, that’s no longer feasible.

Now, in addition to collared data, WDFW biologists spend days driving up and down Forest Service roads looking for wolf sign, comb through photos and videos from game cameras and take reports from the public.

That work is usually done in January and March. Wolves mate in the late winter and den in the spring, with pups born around late April.

The most recent report, released in April 2020, documented a minimum of 108 wolves in 21 packs and 10 breeding pairs in 2019. That’s compared to 97 wolves in 22 packs and nine breeding pairs in 2018.

The video discusses all that and more.

“I like to say they’re just another critter on the landscape,” Ben Maletzke said in the video. “They’re not near the Big Bad Wolf that everybody makes them out, but they’re not a saint, either. You know they’re right in the middle.”

