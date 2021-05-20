Watch Now: Eww, ticks!

Jeff the Nature Guy finds an American dog tick and talks about how they feed on animals and how to get one off you.
When a Boise man reeled in an Idaho state-record steelhead, he also hooked a passel of controversy.
Approximately 4 million people annually visit Yellowstone. During the 2019-2020 seasons the park recorded more than 1,400 calls for medical response.
A grizzly bear was euthanized Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services after it was confirmed to have killed a cow in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.
Comedian Jake Adams, who set a goal of hitting a golf ball in 50 states over 30 days, apologized in an Instagram post on Friday for teeing off…
A logging project west of Yellowstone National Park in the Custer Gallatin National Forest has been halted.
Walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass are keeping anglers busy on that section of Fort Peck.
While runoff has started, other fishing opportunities begin on Saturday.
The Hawks Rest Pack Bridge across the Yellowstone River will be closed to backcountry travelers until the structure is completely replaced and…
“Group travel is coming back. There’s definitely a demand and interest for getting back out there.”
A grizzly bear has been confirmed in the Big Snowy Mountains, a first for the Central Montana island mountain range, according to Montana Fish…
