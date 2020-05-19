Water levels up for Memorial Day weekend boaters

• Gibson Reservoir — Inflows and the reservoir level are above average for this time of year. The boat ramp at Gibson Reservoir will be usable during Memorial Day weekend.

• Lake Elwell (Tiber Reservoir) — Inflows are above average for this time of year. The reservoir level is about 4 feet below the top of the joint-use pool. Releases to the Marias River are currently being maintained near 1,500 cfs. Boaters can launch at all boat ramps.

• Fresno Reservoir — Inflows are average for this time of year. The reservoir level is near the top of the joint-use pool. Releases to the Milk River are currently near 600 cfs. All boat ramps are currently usable.

• Nelson Reservoir — Nelson Reservoir is nearly full, and the reservoir level is above average for this time of year. Boaters should be able to launch at all locations.

• Bighorn Lake (Yellowtail Dam) — The reservoir level is about 29 feet below the top of the joint-use pool and continuing to fill. Releases to the Bighorn River are below average and are being maintained at 2,000 cfs to conserve storage in Bighorn Lake. For more information regarding recreation activities and boat launching at Bighorn Lake, recreationists are encouraged to contact the National Park Service at 406-666-3218 or visit the National Park Service’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1