The 2016 death of thousands of Yellowstone River fish has raised the profile of water issues in Park County.

“It spurred a lot of controversy,” said Mike Inman, county planner, especially between agricultural and recreational interests over the issues of water allocation and usage.

Since then he’s been working with the state and area watershed groups to try and be more proactive about water management. It makes sense, he said, because water recreation and agriculture are big parts of the area’s economy, and the need for the finite amount of water in the region is only going to grow as more people move to or visit Livingston and surrounding communities.

Climate change — with warmer and longer summers and more moisture falling as rain instead of snow — also throws an unknown element into any future planning efforts.

Integration

Montana doesn’t do a good job of integrating planning for water use, ecosystems and land planning, said Sara Meloy, Yellowstone River basin water planner for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

On March 3-4 in Helena, Meloy will lead the Montana Water Summit 2020 where integrating land and water planning will be a topic of discussion.

Montanans need to be preparing for climate change, an increasing population, and the related growth of tourism and industry, Meloy said.

“Unfortunately, it’s too often the crises that gets people to pay attention,” she added, such as the Yellowstone fish kill.

Fish kill

Meloy said Park County has been progressive about looking ahead to drought planning and other water issues in its growth policy, which was completed the year after the Yellowstone fish kill.

The fish kill, which was concentrated in the Paradise Valley section of the river, prompted the closure of 183 miles of the river to all water-based recreation during the peak summer tourism season. The fish were dying from a parasite that naturally occurs. Why the parasite suddenly became toxic has been open to speculation, including low water flows and warmer water temperatures.

The die-off mainly affected whitefish, which are more sensitive to environmental changes — the so-called canaries in the coal mines — which could signal larger problems on the horizon for places like Park County.

To confront possible problems, the growth plan suggests preparations for managing water; a water resource study that considers long-term availability; and baseline water quality and quantity information.

The numbers

Park County is a microcosm of the problems some Montana communities face. The county is growing, thanks in part to its lower cost of living compared to the nearby community of Bozeman, for which it has become a bedroom community. According to a 2007 Sonoran Institute study, Park County’s population had grown 43% since 1970 and the amount of land developed had increased by 293%. Much of that building was outside of the city.

“How do we start to prepare and plan for what that looks like in the future?” Inman questioned.

A 2016 study by economist Larry Swanson noted that Park County’s proximity to the Yellowstone River, large tracts of national forest lands, and Yellowstone National Park were amenities that helped drive the economy.

“The chief threat to area quality of life and economic well-being would be any future activities that negatively impact, both substantively and perceptually and on a large scale, area amenities and environmental attributes that have become the foundation of the area’s economic vitality,” Swanson wrote.

By Swanson’s calculations, the sport fishing industry and participants bring an estimated $70 million a year into the Park County economy. The county’s ranches and farms accounted for roughly $46 million a year in livestock and crop sales, he said.

“We all live in beautiful places in the West,” Inman said. “The Yellowstone River and Yellowstone National Park heightens the potential issues that come with any loss of that resource.”

Ideas

In places like the Big Hole Valley of western Montana, agriculture has worked to reduce its water usage and agreed to certain restrictions to keep water in the river during low-flow periods of the summer. Hammering out such agreements requires involving a variety of shareholders, Meloy said.

“Healthy watersheds are in everyone’s interest,” she added.

The Upper Yellowstone Watershed Group hasn’t advanced to that stage yet, said Ashley Lowrey, coordinator of the group.

“My biggest concern is getting everyone at the table,” she said. “It can be difficult to get people to work together.”

So for now the group is establishing a baseline of agreed-upon scientific data, such as streamflow and snowpack information. That will create an understanding for moving forward with drought planning, Lowrey said. Such a diverse group can add credibility to any outcome, Inman noted.

With agricultural and recreational interests at the watershed group’s table, Lowrey has worked to keep the members from pointing fingers at each other in order to reach a common goal. In the process, hopefully a fish die-off and the resulting closure of recreation on the Yellowstone River may be avoided in the future.

“The ultimate outcome is, if we’re not collaborating we’re not going to be effective,” Inman said.

“My hope is that we can start to work more collaboratively with different agencies and interest groups.”

