It was a very chilly and snowy weekend Nov. 9 and 10, but many hunters still ventured out in southeastern Montana on the closing weekend for antelope season and the third week for deer and elk rifle season.
The two biological check stations operating Nov. 10 in Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 saw about the same number of hunters, with 148 in Ashland and 137 in Hysham. Hysham saw a little better success rate, with nearly 60 percent of hunters harvesting something, compared to 37 percent at Ashland.
You have free articles remaining.
In terms of biological data collected at the Hysham station, the metrics were above average in comparison to the same weekend in previous years, according to wildlife biologist Steve Atwood. For example, hunter numbers were 10 percent above average, the number of successful hunters was 14 percent higher, and there were 45 percent more mule deer than what FWP typically sees at the Hysham station at this point in the general season. Given that many hunters did not hunt on Sunday because of severe conditions, it was apparent that hunters in general took advantage of better conditions on Saturday.
Hysham staff checked 68 mule deer (44 bucks, 21 does), 17 whitetails (14 bucks, three does), seven antelope (six bucks, one doe), 32 Canada geese, five ducks and two pheasants. Ashland checked 51 mule deer (35 bucks, 16 does), seven whitetails (three bucks, four does), eight antelope (five bucks, three does), one cow elk and no birds.