Region 3 biologists at Fish, Wildlife & Parks' four check stations observed a reduction in hunter activity in the second weekend compared to the season opener, which is typical, but an overall increase in hunter success rates.
Biologists at the Cameron, Divide, Gallatin and Mill Creek check stations talked with a total of 1,110 hunters from Nov. 2-3. Hunter success ranged from 4.1% at Mill Creek to 11.8% at Cameron. In total, biologists checked six white-tailed deer, 15 mule deer and 77 elk. Many of those animals were harvested earlier in the week, prior to when check stations operated.
You have free articles remaining.
Compared to recent years, hunter participation for weekend two was a record high for the Cameron check station, which saw 451 hunters. The average number of hunters for the same weekend since 2009 is 338.