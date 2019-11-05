Rosebud Isle fishing access site at Fishtail is restricted to walk-in traffic only after the West Rosebud River left its bank and washed out the roadway.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks crews will haul in gravel to repair the access road at their first opportunity. Meanwhile, anglers and site users will have to park in Fishtail and walk into the site.
Signs will be posted at the site entrance. The closure will remain in effect until repairs are made and the signs are removed.