West Yellowstone bike trail gains matching grant

“We were drawn to the project because of the connection to railroad transportation, which played an integral role in shaping the community of West Yellowstone,” said Claire Ryberg, granddaughter of Ezekiel and Edna Dumke, in a press release. “Three generations of our family rode the train when travelling to and from summer homes starting with our grandparents in the 1930s. This is a terrific way to honor our grandparents’ legacy and give back to a community that has given us so much throughout the years. The trail will offer a new way for residents and visitors to experience what the area has to offer.”