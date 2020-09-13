West Yellowstone winter guides win pay after dispute with employer Delaware North

“We were simply asking for the right to have intelligent conversations over what constitutes a living wage, sick pay, paid leave, and healthcare,” Wheeler wrote in an email.

Although the agreement penned by the NLRB says the guides were offered their jobs back and declined employment this winter, Wheeler said he and others plan to apply this year.

“Then, we are pinning ourselves against any new hires with no experience,” he wrote. “If they hire one of those folks over us then we have new charges of discrimination for union activity because we all have 100% positive reviews, and we can continue this fight once again.

“In short, this is the best chance of us getting a real job back.”

The other guides who were parties to the complaint are Cody Allinson, Sophie Krautmann, Dallin Smith, Phil Buchanan and BJ Stone.

Krautmann said in an email that she worked as a snowcoach guide with Yellowstone Vacation Tours driving a 13-passenger coach while providing an interpretive tour to passengers.