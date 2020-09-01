Whitefish kill documented on upper Yellowstone; reminiscent of 2016 die-off

Dead whitefish were documented last week on several sections of the Yellowstone River by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists, a sobering reminder of a large fish kill on the river during August 2016.
That year, high mortality led to a three week closure on all fishing and boating on 183 miles of the upper river. After it was all over an estimated 10,000 fish had died and fishing and rafting outfitters and local communities had lost thousands of dollars worth of business.
FWP began receiving reports of dead whitefish last week. Since then, biologists have surveyed several sections of the Yellowstone River to gather more information. Here's what they found:
- On Aug. 26, biologists observed seven dead whitefish over about nine miles from the Springdale Bridge fishing access site to the Grey Bear FAS, upstream from Big Timber.
- On Aug. 27, biologists counted 149 dead whitefish over almost nine miles between the Pig Farm FAS and the Springdale Bridge FAS, downstream of Livingston.
- On Aug. 28, eight dead whitefish were counted over 20 miles between the Pine Creek FAS and the Highway 89 Bridge FAS, upstream from Livingston.
No trout mortality was observed during last week’s monitoring efforts.
The cause of the recent fish kill has not been confirmed. However, the circumstances appear consistent with what caused the 2016 die-off — proliferative kidney disease. PKD is caused by a parasite that seems to be innocuous until certain conditions conspire to kill fish — low, warm water which reduces oxygen levels in the water.
Last week, water temperatures in the Yellowstone River climbed as high as 69 degrees near Big Timber, although flows were only slightly below the long-term average. Water that warm stresses salmonid species like whitefish, making them more susceptible to dying from PKD.
FWP has worked with other agencies to submit samples from the dead fish for testing to determine what caused the deaths.
The agency will continue to monitor conditions on the river, but is not yet planning any closures or restrictions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!