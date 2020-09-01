Whitefish kill documented on upper Yellowstone; reminiscent of 2016 die-off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dead whitefish were documented last week on several sections of the Yellowstone River by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists, a sobering reminder of a large fish kill on the river during August 2016.

That year, high mortality led to a three week closure on all fishing and boating on 183 miles of the upper river. After it was all over an estimated 10,000 fish had died and fishing and rafting outfitters and local communities had lost thousands of dollars worth of business.

FWP began receiving reports of dead whitefish last week. Since then, biologists have surveyed several sections of the Yellowstone River to gather more information. Here's what they found:

On Aug. 26, biologists observed seven dead whitefish over about nine miles from the Springdale Bridge fishing access site to the Grey Bear FAS, upstream from Big Timber.

On Aug. 27, biologists counted 149 dead whitefish over almost nine miles between the Pig Farm FAS and the Springdale Bridge FAS, downstream of Livingston.

On Aug. 28, eight dead whitefish were counted over 20 miles between the Pine Creek FAS and the Highway 89 Bridge FAS, upstream from Livingston.

No trout mortality was observed during last week’s monitoring efforts.