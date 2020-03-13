Whitefish Mountain Resort plans to add terrain

Whitefish Mountain Resort will begin a multi-phase project this spring that will increase accessibility and improve terrain variety in Hellroaring Basin.

The initial phase will include constructing a service road from the top of Swift Creek Express/Chair 2 to the Grand Junction area, clearing timber for new runs and lift line, as well as gladed areas adjacent to runs, and re-sloping areas on the Hell Fire run to eliminate the negative grades.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020. Phase 2 includes relocating Chair 8 in 2021, which will allow the resort to open Hellroaring Basin earlier in the season.

“As the next major project at the resort, these improvements will enhance the guest experience by increasing access and adding more versatile terrain in Hellroaring Basin,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said in a press release. “Additionally, relocating the Hellroaring chairlift will allow us to open the area earlier in the season due to the higher elevation at Grand Junction, as well as allow skiers to access terrain in Hellroaring Basin and the front side of the mountain from the top of the lift.”

