Whitefish Mountain Resort to open on June 13

Whitefish Mountain Resort in the Flathead Valley is scheduled to open Saturday, June 13.
New for summer 2020, guests can now book most activities online at skiwhitefish.com. Some activities where equipment and/or resort staff are involved will require guests to make a reservation.
“This creates a more streamlined process that not only makes it easier for our guests to get outside and start having fun, it should also help mitigate the possibility of multiple groups gathering at the same time,” said Nick Polumbus, director of Sales & Marketing at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
The following activities and services are set to open June 13, weather permitting:
Alpine slides: Two 1,650-foot long tracks with dips and banked turns. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Scenic lift rides: Choose from an open chair or enclosed gondola while riding to the summit (elevation 6,817 feet). Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Summer tubing: Spin and slide down a 300-foot track in an inner tube. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Strider bike park: Aspiring mountain bikers ages 2-6 can practice their balance and riding skills on pedal-less bikes on a dirt course. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Aerial Adventure Park: Featuring five obstacle courses in the trees, each with different challenges climbers must cross to get from tree to tree. Ages 7 and older. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Zip Line Tours: Fly up to 300 feet above ski slopes, over ravines and through the trees on Montana’s longest zip line tour. More than a mile of flying on six separate lines. Must weigh 60-230 pounds. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Whitefish Bike Park: More than 23 miles of downhill bike trails accessed by two chairlifts. Additionally, nine miles of multi-use trails available for cross-country mountain biking. NOTE: some trails may be unavailable early season due to snow. Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Learn to bike downhill: Those new to the sport of downhill mountain biking can learn the basic fundamentals with a package that includes bike and equipment (helmet, arm & leg pads) rental, lift ticket and two-hour lesson for ages 9 and older. Available 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., reservations required 406-862-1995.
Hiking: Trails are located at different elevations on the mountain with trailheads at the summit, in the village and at the Base Lodge. The 3.8 mile Danny On Memorial Trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail with trailheads in the village and at the summit.
