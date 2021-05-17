Wilderness assessment volunteers sought for summer outings

The University of Montana's Wilderness Institute Monitoring Program is seeking volunteers to work with experienced field leaders to evaluate wilderness character across public lands this summer.

This season WI will be covering wilderness study areas in Eastern Montana and the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness.

Seven volunteer trips are being offered. The first will be departing June 11.

The trips are free and open to the public and entail the following:

• Three to six day trips into the wildlands of Montana, car camping with day hikes and backpacking options.

• Opportunity to learn about wilderness character and monitoring methods.

• Backcountry experience is helpful, but not necessary (please review specific trip descriptions to pick the right trip for your ability level).

• Dinners are provided.

• COVID safety protocols will be adhered to.

• Limited transportation available from Missoula and options to drive yourself and meet at the monitoring site.

For more information or to sign up, log on to https://www.cfc.umt.edu/wi/outreach/monitoring/volunteer.php#volunteer.

