A Christmas season gift from noted wildlife photographer, videographer and storyteller Bob Landis will be presented at the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society’s Dec. 16 program.
Landis’ focus this year is “Bears, Bears, and More.” A veteran wildlife filmmaker he captures outstanding scenes and wild images from Yellowstone National Park, Alaska and elsewhere. His work and films have been seen on PBS and National Geographic, among others.
You have free articles remaining.
The program will be held at the Mayflower Congregational Church, corner of Rehberg Lane and Poly Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cookies and coffee will be available.
The public is welcome, there is no admission fee and ample free parking is available.