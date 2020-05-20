Wildlife Services ordered to reduce killing in some areas, report more details

“We are pushing for Wildlife Services to get with the program and get up-to-date,” McMillan said.

Predator-livestock conflict is the main reason for most of the wildlife killings conducted by Wildlife Services. In 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, Wildlife Services killed 7,965 coyotes, 46 wolves, one grizzly bear and many other species in Montana.

The number of grizzly bear-livestock conflicts has skyrocketed in recent years, said John Steuber, state director of Wildlife Services, at a meeting last year with Rep. Greg Gianforte and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. In fiscal year 2019 the agency investigated at least 156 reported incidents of grizzly bear predation in Montana. In 2013, it investigated just 25.

At that meeting, ranchers requested more funding for Wildlife Services to kill grizzlies, which are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

The Montana Livestock Loss Board pays ranchers for cattle, sheep and other livestock killed by predators. Last year the board paid out $260,838.45 for 373 lost animals. Grizzlies were the predator that caused most of those losses.