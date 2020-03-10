Wind River flows to be boosted to 5,000 cfs on March 24

A one-time flushing flow to scour fish spawning gravels free of sediment in the Wind River downstream of Boysen Dam has been authorized on March 24 by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Flows in the river below Boysen will be incrementally increased from about 1,000 cubic feet per second to 5,000 cfs. The 5,000 cfs flow will be maintained for 10 hours. Flows will then be incrementally reduced back down to about 2,200 cfs.

The flow was requested by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“The Bureau of Reclamation is able to retime operations and provide the flushing flow due to the above average anticipated inflows to Boysen Reservoir, and the expectation of needing to pass excess water this spring,” said Wyoming Area Manager, Carlie Ronca. “The flush will be accomplished without adversely impacting overall power generation at Boysen Dam or the expected water supply for irrigation.”

Flows of 5,000 cfs or more in the Wind River below Boysen Dam are not unusual during peak summer snowmelt runoff in years of above average snowpack. But the flows will be high for this time of year, and the public is urged to use caution during this period below Boysen Dam.

