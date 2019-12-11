Forty-two Winter Adventures in diverse locations across the state, from the Ross Creek Cedars in Troy to Pompeys Pillar east of Billings, will be offered this season by the Montana Wilderness Association.
Winter Adventures range from easy hikes to full-day snowshoe outings, ensuring that any and everyone can find a suitable and enjoyable adventure. MWA will also, for the first time, offer cross-country skiing adventures for those looking for a new way to explore Montana’s forests, mountains and prairies.
“There’s even a night-skiing adventure, which will allow participants to look for boreal owls," said Mike Rooney, MWA development manager.
In addition to cross-country skiing, participants will be able to choose from GPS training, predator awareness, and more. Snowshoes are available free of charge for participants who need them.
You have free articles remaining.
Trips planned in Eastern Montana include: Jan. 20, Predator awareness adventure snowshoe, Red Lodge; Jan. 25, Cross country skiing 101, Red Lodge; Feb. 8, Sykes Arch snowshoe, Lovell, Wyo.; March 14, Pompeys Pillar snowshoe/hike, Billings; March 28, Pryor Mountains snowshoe/hike, Lovell, Wyo.
Winter Adventures is an extension of Montana Wilderness Association’s famous Wilderness Walks program which began in 1960 when MWA founders Florence and Ken Baldwin led 14 hikers into the Crazy Mountains. Since then, Wilderness Walks and Winter Adventures have become two of the region’s flagship outdoor programs, attended by more than 1,000 participants every year.
All Winter Adventures are led by a knowledgeable local guide, and are free of charge and open to the public. To learn more about the program, see all the available Walks, and sign up, visit the Wilderness Walks website at http://wildmontana.org/walks.